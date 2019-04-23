Buc-ee’s In Mellissa Set To Open Before The End Of The Month

Do you ever need a bathroom break on your way to the Choctaw Casino in Durant, Oklahoma? Or maybe you need gas and are craving a snack. This time next week you’ll have all that and more.

Everyone in Melissa get ready for fudge, BBQ, and beaver nuggets because Buc-ee’s new North Texas location is set to open on April 29th at 6 AM. Construction on the famous gas station started back in February of 2018 and will be open just in time for the summer season.

This location will feature everything that you've come to expect from Buc-ee’s; several fueling stations, plenty of restrooms and a giant metal beaver waiting to greet you upon arrival. The company’s 36th location is located at 1550 Central Expressway Melissa, Texas 77454.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 AM on Monday. Will you be making a pit stop on Monday morning?

Via: News Wire