Bruce Willis Proclaims "Die Hard" NOT A Christmas Movie

July 16, 2018
Considered the greatest action movie of all time, Die Hard has spawned an incredible debate in its 30 years of existence: Is it a Christmas movie?

The film takes place during the holiday season, Nakatomi Plaza is decked out with lights, trees, and poinsettias, and the tower is overtaken by Hans Gruber during a Christmas party.  Does the plot necessarily revolve around Christmas....not really, but that's why there's a debate!

Well, "John McClane" himself has thrown in his two cents, and some of y'all will be really, REALLY upset.  Bruce Willis was in the hot seat for a Comedy Central Roast, when at the end of the evening, he proclaimed that Die Hard is NOT a Christmas movie.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis is set to air Sunday, July 29th, much to the chagrin of Christmas lovers everywhere.

