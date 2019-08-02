Bruce Springsteen’s Youngest Son Is Now A Jersey City Firefighter
August 2, 2019
Jersey City has a new firefighter joining their team.
Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son Sam is now apart of the Jersey City Fire Department. His mother, Bruce’s wife Patti Scialfa took to social media to share the great news and how proud she is of Sam.
—CONGRATULATIONS -- ...You followed your dreams...JC firefighter .. --Stay safe --.. ❤️love your brave heart❤️
Sam, who is 25-years-old, took his civil service exam last year to become a member of the department. He graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy back in 2014; he’s since served at three different stations.
Via: USA Today