Bruce Springsteen’s Youngest Son Is Now A Jersey City Firefighter

August 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Bruce Springsteen and family

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jersey City has a new firefighter joining their team. 

Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son Sam is now apart of the Jersey City Fire Department. His mother, Bruce’s wife Patti Scialfa took to social media to share the great news and how proud she is of Sam. 

—CONGRATULATIONS -- ...You followed your dreams...JC firefighter .. --Stay safe --.. ❤️love your brave heart❤️

A post shared by Patti Scialfa Springsteen (@officialrumbledoll) on

Sam, who is 25-years-old, took his civil service exam last year to become a member of the department. He graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy back in 2014; he’s since served at three different stations. 

Via: USA Today

