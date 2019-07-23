Bruce Springsteen Codirected A Movie: And It Will Premiere At The Toronto International Film Festival

It looks like The Boss has codirected a movie!

It's called Western Stars, and it accompanies Bruce Springsteen's recent album of the same name. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival: but a solid date hasn't been set yet (the festival runs September 5th–15th, though).

Western Stars is directed by Thom Zimny, who has collaborated with Springsteen before on the Netflix movie Springsteen on Broadway (which was just nominated for an Emmy).

This is a big surprise to everyone: since program notes weren't included with the festival's gala premiere titles.

The movie won't be a music video or narrative-type film: it will be all performance.

And more good news: Springsteen is planning on touring after he completes more music with the E Street Band.

Check out the "Western Skies" music video below.

Source: Variety

