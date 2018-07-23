This Dog Is Definitely Singing Britney Spears' "Toxic"

July 23, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Britney Spears

USA Today

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines
Humor
Random & Odd News

Oh no! Britney Spears has some vocal competition. And oddly enough, he's younger and a lot cuter!

Ladies and gents, meet Riley...the dog who sounds like Britney Spears! Ok, he doesn't exactly sound like Brit, but he is definitely singing "Toxic." Trust us, you will know it's "Toxic" immediately.

And just in case you don't remember Britney's greatest song, here you go!

Seriously, they should do a duet. Now that'd be a great Vegas show!

Tags: 
Toxic
Britney Spears
Dog Singing Britney's hit