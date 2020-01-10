Britney Spears Shows Off Her Fit Figure In the Dead Of Winter

We still have a ways to go before the weather starts to warm up here in North Texas, but it looks like Britney Spears can’t wait that long.

Earlier this month Spears posted a video on Instagram that some her of fitness goals for 2020 include doing more yoga.

"In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body !!!" I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving!!!!"

The 38-year-old pop star recently posted a photo of her self in a snake skin bikini showing off her fit figure with the caption, “Can’t wait for spring!”

Via: Yahoo Entertainment