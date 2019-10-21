Bridesmaid Steels The Show When She Presents Bride With Chicken Nugget Bouquet

October 21, 2019
This bridesmaid pulled off one of the best toasts ever. 

Just days before the wedding, maid of honor Jenna Spetz sent an email to Tyson foods to see if they could help do something special for her cousins' wedding. She never thought the frozen food brand would go above and beyond. 

Jenna knew her cousin who was getting married loves dino shaped chicken nuggets, so she asked Tyson if they could make her a chicken nugget bouquet. 

A HUGE thank you to @tysonbrand for helping me pull off this EPIC nugget toast! I think the brides more excited for nugs than her new hubby! ---- #Tysonsfavoritenugget #TysonBrand #nuggets #bestbrand #chickennuggets #instafood #wedding #fallwedding #dinonuggets

A post shared by Jenna Spetz (@jspetz) on

Jenna told Good Morning America that she just wanted to do something fun for her cousin.

“I wanted something silly to present—I was thinking maybe a chicken nugget keychain or something like that, but definitely not all this!” 

Tyson responded to the email and said they would provide a nugget bouquet, nuggets to all 280 guests for a chicken nugget toast and a year supply of chicken nuggets for the happy couple.  

The CEO of Tyson sent a letter to the couple that Jenna read out loud during her speech.

"We loved hearing from Jenna and knew we wanted to help her pull off an epic toast for her fun nugget-loving cousin. From the custom nugget bouquet, to a year’s worth supply of nuggets, going all out for this dynamite couple was never a question. The entire Tyson Family is wishing them a lifetime of love, filled with lots of nuggets."

Talk about the best wedding gift ever.

