Brian Setzer Forced To Cancel Tour Due To A Severe Case Of Tinnitus

November 12, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Brian Setzer

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Gibson

Looks like none of us will be seeing the Brian Setzer Orchestra anytime soon. 

On Monday, Brian Setzer announced that he has to cancel his tour due to a severe case of tinnitus. Setzer released a statement letting his fans know that he is truly sorry for the inconvenience this holiday season.

“It's heartbreaking to disappoint my fans who have shared my Christmas seasons with me for over fifteen years. I'm truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused all of the amazing people who make my tour happen and to my unbelievably loyal and devoted fans. I hate to let you down and I hope you'll understand."

Setzer’s 20-city tour was set to kick off this Friday in Minneapolis, it would have ended in Los Angeles on December 21st.

Via: Billboard

