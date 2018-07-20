Aaron Paul Took His Baby Girl To Comic Con Dressed Up In The Breaking Bad Hazmat Suit

OMG! Who knew a meth cooking baby could be sooooooo stinkin' cute!?!?!?!?!

On Thursday, Aaron Paul along with the rest of his Breaking Bad crew celebrated their 10th Anniversary at Comic Con. Like most years the cast did a panel discussion together. However, this year's panel was different. It got cuter!

Jesse Pinkman aka Aaron Paul brought his adorable daughter Story to work...dressed in the famous yellow hazmat suit and goggles that he and Bryan Cranston wore during the series.

Come on! That is cuteness overload! And to add to it, he held her up all Lion King-esque.

We LOVE it!