An Elderly Man And Young Woman Got Into A Brawl At A Buffet Over The Crab Legs

Who knew the buffet line could be so competitive?

Over in Alabama, they seem to be going crazy for the crab legs at the buffet. Literally going crazy, two customers started a brawl over who got to the crab legs first.

Luckily a police officer just so happened to be dining at the buffet when the incident occurred. According to Huntsville officer Gerald Johnson, the two were waiting about 10 to 20 minutes for the restaurant to put out more crab legs, when they were finally out the two got into a heated exchange.

Johnson had just sat down for a quiet dinner when the fight broke out.

"Everyone was saying, 'they cut me in line. She cut me in line. He cut me in line. I was here first,'" The next thing he heard was people yelling, plates shattering and tongs clashing. “It's not something you typically hear, if you can imagine a fencing match."

The woman Chequita Jenkins and the elderly gentleman John Chapman started fighting with the serving tongs and the next thing you know Jenkins started beating Chapman.

Once the fight was broken up and the police were called, the two were arrested. Chapman left the fight a cut on the top of his head. Both Jenkins and Chapman talked to Johnson afterward and admitted that they let their tempers get the best of them.

Chapman is facing a disorderly conduct charge, while Jenkins is being charged with third-degree assault.

They better be some great tasting crab legs if you're going to start a fight over them.

Via: CBS DFW