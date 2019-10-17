A Brainless Blob That Can Solve Mazes Makes Public Debut

A yellow lichen-like organism has surprising behaviors and abilities

October 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
A yellow plasmodium of a slime mold on a grass

Credit: getty Images/Luliia Morozova

The Physarum polycephalum — “many-headed slime,” better known as the ‘blob’ is a brainless unknown organism. The single-cell slime like mold does not have a nervous system. Scientist are very confused on its classification.  They are unsure if it should be categorized as an animal or fungus or just an in between of the two.

The debate is that the organism sometimes acts like an animal with its capability of learning, memorization, pass knowledge along to other molds and repair itself within minutes. It and can also move without limbs, eyes or wings and it can even eat and even solve problems.

“Sometimes it behaves like an animal. It is capable of memory. It is capable of having an adapted behavior,” says Bruno David, director of the French National Museum of Natural History in Paris. “The blob is really one of the most extraordinary things on Earth today, but it’s been here for millions of years, and we still don’t really know what it is,”

The 'Blob' creature is making its debut appearance at Paris zoo. The bright yellow unicellular, brainless organism, exists all over the world. This is the first time it will be presented to the public.

Via: Washington Post

