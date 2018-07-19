Oh No! The House From "The Brady Bunch" Might Soon Be Torn Down!

One of the most iconic houses in television history is on the market, and could very well cease to exist after it's sold.

The house that served as the exterior setting of the iconic television show The Brady Bunch is on the market. The owners passed away, and their children placed the 2,477-square-foot house in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market for a cool $1.82 million.

Brady Bunch house for sale in L.A.

$1.8 MILLION. pic.twitter.com/fghiZNMffU — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) July 19, 2018

Unfortunately, those who have expressed the most interest for the home don't seem to have any plans to move in. Real estate agent Jodie LeVitus Francisco said, "I have several buyers already interested. They're developers for the lot size. They might tear down, but the listing agent said the family was hoping to get someone to preserve the house, and at $1.85 (million), I don't know if a developer would pay that much."

Hopefully somebody steps in to save the house! You can check out the listing HERE!

Via Huffington Post