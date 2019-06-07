Bradley Cooper Splits From Long Time Girlfriend Irina Shayk

June 7, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features

After four years of dating, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are calling it quits. 

People confirm that the couple has split and that they are currently working out how they will share custody of their daughter. Reps for the couple have yet to respond for comment. 

After the release of ‘A Star Is Born’, Cooper had been busy during award season. A source told People after the Academy awards were said and done he made sure to slow things down and focus on his family. 

TMZ reports that Irina Shayk was last seen leaving the house the two shared with a suitcase and was headed to LAX. 

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk began dating in spring of 2015, rumors starting coming out in 2016 that the two were engaged after Shayk was seen wearing a larger ring on her ring finger. The two never announced that they were engaged or planned on getting married. 

Oddly enough news of their split comes on the 10th anniversary of ‘The Hangover’, one of Coopers most popular movies.

Tags: 
Bradley Cooper
Irina Shayk
Split
break up
4 Years

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes