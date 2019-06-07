Bradley Cooper Splits From Long Time Girlfriend Irina Shayk

After four years of dating, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are calling it quits.

People confirm that the couple has split and that they are currently working out how they will share custody of their daughter. Reps for the couple have yet to respond for comment.

After the release of ‘A Star Is Born’, Cooper had been busy during award season. A source told People after the Academy awards were said and done he made sure to slow things down and focus on his family.

TMZ reports that Irina Shayk was last seen leaving the house the two shared with a suitcase and was headed to LAX.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk began dating in spring of 2015, rumors starting coming out in 2016 that the two were engaged after Shayk was seen wearing a larger ring on her ring finger. The two never announced that they were engaged or planned on getting married.

Oddly enough news of their split comes on the 10th anniversary of ‘The Hangover’, one of Coopers most popular movies.