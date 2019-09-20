Brad Pitt Talks About Confronting Harvey Weinstein In New Interview

September 20, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Brad Pitt

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features

Brad Pitt is out making his rounds doing press for his new movie ‘Ad Astra’. He stopped by CNN to do an interview with Christiane Amanpour. 

During their interview, Pitt talked about how he confronted Harvey Weinstein after he allegedly harassed his girlfriend at the time, Gwyneth Paltrow. 

Amanpour asked if he had anything add to the story. She claimed that he came off as a hero who confronted a man that very few people were willing to confront. Pitt responded by saying that was just how people in Missouri deal with things. 

“Oh, well I think that’s a bit much. At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground, and that’s how we confronted with things. I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further because she was going to do two films with Weinstein.”

Pitt went on to say that the dynamics of the workplace in Hollywood are being recalibrated. 

“I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically — but the workplace, men and women’s dynamics — is being recalibrated, recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that’s an important story to tell.”

Via: Vulture

Tags: 
Brad Pitt
Harvey Weinstein
Interview
gwyneth paltrow
Ad Astra
Press Tour

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes