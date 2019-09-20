Brad Pitt Talks About Confronting Harvey Weinstein In New Interview

Brad Pitt is out making his rounds doing press for his new movie ‘Ad Astra’. He stopped by CNN to do an interview with Christiane Amanpour.

During their interview, Pitt talked about how he confronted Harvey Weinstein after he allegedly harassed his girlfriend at the time, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Amanpour asked if he had anything add to the story. She claimed that he came off as a hero who confronted a man that very few people were willing to confront. Pitt responded by saying that was just how people in Missouri deal with things.

“Oh, well I think that’s a bit much. At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground, and that’s how we confronted with things. I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further because she was going to do two films with Weinstein.”

Pitt went on to say that the dynamics of the workplace in Hollywood are being recalibrated.

“I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically — but the workplace, men and women’s dynamics — is being recalibrated, recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that’s an important story to tell.”

Via: Vulture