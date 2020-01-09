Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper With Helping Him Get Sober

Billy Kidd
Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

The stage was full of Brads. 

On Wednesday night Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in 'Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood' from the National Board of Review. Actor Bradley Cooper presented him with the award. 

In his acceptance speech, Pitt thanked his friend for coming out to the gala and credited Cooper with helping him get sober. 

"Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this. I got sober because of this guy and every day's been happier ever since. I love you, and I thank you."

Back in 2017, he and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce. Brad Pitt then spent close to a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous; the actor has been sober ever since.

