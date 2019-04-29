‘Boyz N The Hood’ Director John Singleton Passes Away At 51

The Director Had Been In A Coma Since Suffering A Stoke April 17th

April 29, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
John_Singleton

Sipa USA

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV
News

Director John Singleton has passed away at the age of 51. The ‘Boyz n the Hood’ director suffered a stroke earlier this month, and had been in a coma ever since, before passing away on Monday.

According to Singleton’s family, “John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends.” The family went on to thank the hospital staff at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, before thanking John Singleton’s many adoring fans. “We again want thank all of John's fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time," said the family after the director’s passing.

Many fans and colleagues have reached out on social media, sharing personal experiences with the famed director, along with saying what he meant to them and their careers.

John Singleton rose to fame after directing ‘Boyz n the Hood,’ a movie which he wrote as a student at USC. In 1992, Singleton became the youngest person to receive an Oscar nomination for best director. He steadily worked since then, directing movies and TV and working alongside some of the industry’s best. Gone at 51, Singleton will surely be missed by many.

Via CNN

Tags: 
John Singleton
director
Coma
Stroke
passed away
Boyz n the Hood