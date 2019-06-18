Boy George Hand-Picks Sophie Turner As His Choice To Portray Singer In Upcoming Biopic

When news first hit of a biopic covering the life of Culture Club singer Boy George, the first question on everybody's mind was, of course, who will play the man himself?

Well, if it were up to him, he wouldn't select a man at all.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is Boy George's first pick to portray the singer, and if the offer happened to come her way, Turner has made it known she'd be happy to accept.

The biopic, which as-of-know remains unnamed, is being written and directed by Sacha Gervasi.

Via Entertainment Weekly