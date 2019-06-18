Boy George Hand-Picks Sophie Turner As His Choice To Portray Singer In Upcoming Biopic

June 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Sophie Turner, Red Carpet, 88th Academy Awards, 2016

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Movies & TV
Music
Music News
Shows

When news first hit of a biopic covering the life of Culture Club singer Boy George, the first question on everybody's mind was, of course, who will play the man himself?

Well, if it were up to him, he wouldn't select a man at all.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is Boy George's first pick to portray the singer, and if the offer happened to come her way, Turner has made it known she'd be happy to accept. 

The biopic, which as-of-know remains unnamed, is being written and directed by Sacha Gervasi.

Via Entertainment Weekly

Tags: 
Boy George
Culture Club
biopic
Movie
Film
Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes