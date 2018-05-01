Border Patrol Finds Abandoned Tiger Cub Inside Duffel Bag

On Monday, border patrol spotted three people attempting to cross the Rio Grande near Brownsville. Once spotted, the smugglers fled back to Mexico, leaving behind a large duffel bag.

Authorities discovered the bag contained a live tiger cub. When they opened the bag, officials say the tiger was calm, possibly sedated. The male cub is estimated to be somewhere between three or four-months-old, and has since been moved to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

Via NBC DFW