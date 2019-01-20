Boo The Pomeranian Has Passed Away

The Internets favorite dog has passed away.

The world famous Boo has passed away at age 12. His owners made the announcement on Friday stating that Boo is no longer with us and now joins his best friend Buddy who passed away back in 2017 at age 14.

“With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning. Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort. We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time.”

Boo was a Pomeranian who gained tons of fame on the Internet and slowly became an international celebrity. Boo had over 16 million followers on Facebook and was dubbed "The World’s Cutest Dog.” There were even a few books published about Boo titled Boo: The Life of the World's Cutest Dog and Boo: Little Dog in the Big City.

Boo will be missed.

Via: New York Post