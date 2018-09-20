Bono Calms A Crying Child By Singing "One"

Bono has major dad skills. Of course he's had a little practice with the four kids of his own. Not to mention, his voice can calm an entire room with just a few notes.

A few weeks ago, U2 spent September 11th in Paris. The band attended a benefit for the Food for Soul project at the Refettorio restaurant. While there, Chef Massimo Bottura asked the group to play a couple of acoustic numbers for the crowd. No surprise, they didn't hesitate to jump in and start singing.

Listening to an a cappella version of "One" is pretty cool all on it's own, however, the moment just before U2 started singing is even more special. In the audience, there was a little girl crying. Bono didn't even think about and just picked her up in his arms. The band started singing and she stopped crying almost immediately.

A truly precious moment caught on tape.