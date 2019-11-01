Bon Jovi Releases New Single, With All Proceeds Going Towards Service Dog Foundation

The song will be featured in a new documentary

November 1, 2019
Billy Kidd
Jon Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi has released a new song titled ‘Unbroken’.

The band's latest single was written for a new documentary called ‘To Be The Service’, which will be in select theaters this November. The documentary feature follows veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and the positive impact being paired with a service dog can have.

It was announced on Twitter that all the proceeds from their new single would go towards the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation; a non-profit organization that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders in need. 

