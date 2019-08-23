A ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Has Already Been Filmed According To Bob Odenkirk

The ‘Better Call Saul’ Star Said It Was Filmed Without Anyone knowing

August 23, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Bob_Odenkirk

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV

It seems ever since ‘Breaking Bad’ ended, rumors of a bringing it back, or a possible movie, have been floating around. Now, one of the show’s stars has sparked rumors once again, claiming the movie has already been filmed. Bob Odenkirk, who stars in the ‘Breaking Bad’ spinoff, ‘Better Call Saul,’ said the movie is already finished, and was filmed in secret.

Stars of the hit show ‘Breaking Bad’ have been teasing fans about a possible return, but Bob Odenkirk may have made the news official. Speaking about the hit show’s potential future Odenkirk said, “I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it…I don’t know what people know and don’t know.” Though he didn’t give any details about the plot, the star of ‘Better Call Saul’ said he was surprised no one knew it was shot already.

While nothing is official yet, reports state the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie will follow the Jesse Pinkman character following the events of the series finale. The movie will be a joint venture between AMC and Netflix, with it originally airing on AMC in parts, in then in full on Netflix. Whether this is true, or just rumors, fans are already gearing up for their favorite show to return.

Via Complex

Tags: 
Bob Odenkirk
Breaking Bad
Better Call Saul
AMC
Netflix

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes