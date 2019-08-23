A ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Has Already Been Filmed According To Bob Odenkirk

It seems ever since ‘Breaking Bad’ ended, rumors of a bringing it back, or a possible movie, have been floating around. Now, one of the show’s stars has sparked rumors once again, claiming the movie has already been filmed. Bob Odenkirk, who stars in the ‘Breaking Bad’ spinoff, ‘Better Call Saul,’ said the movie is already finished, and was filmed in secret.

Bob Odenkirk says the #BreakingBad movie has already been filmed.



"They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.” https://t.co/lKQUPhaf7b pic.twitter.com/Wmv3Lg8ZXN — Complex (@Complex) August 22, 2019

Stars of the hit show ‘Breaking Bad’ have been teasing fans about a possible return, but Bob Odenkirk may have made the news official. Speaking about the hit show’s potential future Odenkirk said, “I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it…I don’t know what people know and don’t know.” Though he didn’t give any details about the plot, the star of ‘Better Call Saul’ said he was surprised no one knew it was shot already.

The Breaking Bad movie is already done filming pic.twitter.com/fXqBEzz9Zp — Holy Flick -- (@HolyFlick) August 22, 2019

That's wild. How do you film a whole movie, especially Breaking Bad, with nobody leaking it? Hope it's good — That's unfortunate-- (@WickCTPicaro) August 22, 2019

@ breaking bad movie when it eventually releases pic.twitter.com/6GtgnCEdGi — E-BUBS (@TheEmanMM) August 22, 2019

While nothing is official yet, reports state the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie will follow the Jesse Pinkman character following the events of the series finale. The movie will be a joint venture between AMC and Netflix, with it originally airing on AMC in parts, in then in full on Netflix. Whether this is true, or just rumors, fans are already gearing up for their favorite show to return.

Via Complex