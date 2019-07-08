Check Out The Footage The Moment A Boat Was Struck By Lightning And Caught Fire

Talk about an electrifying weekend on the water.

On Saturday the city of Boston was hit with a thunderstorm. While out at the pier someone was recording video of the storm and managed to capture the moment a boat was struck by lightning. The video shows rain coming down and a bright flash hitting the boat, luckily no one was onboard because part of the boat caught fire following the lightning strike.

Check out the crazy video below.

With thunderstorms rolling across Massachusetts and New England on Saturday, one person in South Boston caught the #shocking ⚡⚡ moment when lightning struck a nearby boat. #boston #boston25 #southie #zap pic.twitter.com/mVylFptsGr — Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 7, 2019

Via: New York Post