Check Out The Footage The Moment A Boat Was Struck By Lightning And Caught Fire

July 8, 2019
Billy Kidd
Lightning

Photo By Getty Images

Talk about an electrifying weekend on the water. 

On Saturday the city of Boston was hit with a thunderstorm. While out at the pier someone was recording video of the storm and managed to capture the moment a boat was struck by lightning. The video shows rain coming down and a bright flash hitting the boat, luckily no one was onboard because part of the boat caught fire following the lightning strike. 

Check out the crazy video below. 

Via: New York Post

