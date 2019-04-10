Blue Bell's Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Back!

April 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Blue Bell Ice Cream

Photo By Getty Images

Do you know what’s a great snack to help you cool off on a hot day? An ice cream sandwich.

It’s probably been a while since you last had vanilla ice cream between two chocolate wafers; don't worry that’s about to change for the better. Blue Bell has just announced the return of their classic Ice Cream Sandwiches. 

Starting this week, you’ll be able to find Blue Bell’s ice cream sandwiches at some of your local grocery stores. According to a company rep, the sandwiches will be more widely available in H-E-B and Wal-Mart stores next week. 

They’re back, and just in time for the spring and summer season to. 

Via: Austin 360

