Blue Bell's Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Back!

Do you know what’s a great snack to help you cool off on a hot day? An ice cream sandwich.

It’s probably been a while since you last had vanilla ice cream between two chocolate wafers; don't worry that’s about to change for the better. Blue Bell has just announced the return of their classic Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Starting this week, you’ll be able to find Blue Bell’s ice cream sandwiches at some of your local grocery stores. According to a company rep, the sandwiches will be more widely available in H-E-B and Wal-Mart stores next week.

They’re back, and just in time for the spring and summer season to.

Ice Cream Sandwiches are back! Need we say more? Ice Cream Sandwiches are creamy vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two delicious chocolate wafers. In stores now! #bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #sandwiches #vanilla #chocolate #chocolatewafers pic.twitter.com/732EbkdZIk — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) April 8, 2019

Via: Austin 360