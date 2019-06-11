A Van Halen Tribute Album Is Coming This Summer

We’ve heard plenty of different covers of classic rock songs over the years, but you’ve probably never heard Van Halen like this.

The indie pop band The Bird And The Bee have just released another track from their upcoming Van Halen tribute album titled ‘Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen’. Their latest single is a cover of “Ain’t Talking ‘Bout Love.” Check it out below.

Video of The Bird and The Bee - Ain&#039;t Talking &#039;Bout Love

This is the band's second tribute album; back in 2010, they released an album paying tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates. According to the group's multi-instrumentalist Greg Kurstin, he says that when he wants to listen to hard rock there's just nothing like Van Halen.



“When I want to listen to hard-rock music there’s still nothing that hits me like they do. Every time I hear them it takes me back to when I first found them on the radio, and it felt so dangerous to me—like they were from a whole other world. It would be so great if people who would never usually listen to Van Halen heard this record, and then ended falling in love with them too.”

Check out The Bird And The Bee’s cover of “Panama” down below and let us know what you think.

Video of The Bird and The Bee - Panama

Via: Rolling Stone