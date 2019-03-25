John Fogerty Surprises The Crowd At Madison Square Garden, Plays 2 CCR Songs With Bill Joel

The crowd at the Billy Joel concert was in for a treat when John Fogerty made a surprise appearance.

Billy Joel was halfway through his set at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night when the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman ran out onstage. The two played “Up Around The Bend” together and followed it with “Fortunate Son.” Talk about an awesome show.

Don't be surprised if Billy Joel brings out more surprise artists during his upcoming tour.

Check out the footage one fan took of their performance down below.

Video of John Fogerty with Billy Joel at MSG 3-21-19

Via: Rolling Stone