Billie Joe Armstrong Sent A Video Tape To A Fan Who Hung Up On Him In 1996

Some of the biggest celebrities take the time to read their fan mail. Billie Joe doesn’t seem to mind replying in the coolest way ever.

Back in 1996, a 15-year-old fan named Jessica sent the Green Day frontman tons of letters. Billie Joe wanted to say thank you by calling her over the phone. The fan hung up on him and his wife Adrienne assuming it was a prank caller.

A week later Jessica received a package from Billie Joe, in it contained a poster, some gifts and a videotape of him putting the package together.

Now, the fans' husband posted the heartwarming video on Instagram for everyone to see how much Billie Joe cares about his fans. You can check out it below.

Via: Loud Wire