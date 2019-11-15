Billie Joe Armstrong Sent A Video Tape To A Fan Who Hung Up On Him In 1996

November 15, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Billie Joe Armstrong

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Some of the biggest celebrities take the time to read their fan mail. Billie Joe doesn’t seem to mind replying in the coolest way ever. 

Back in 1996, a 15-year-old fan named Jessica sent the Green Day frontman tons of letters. Billie Joe wanted to say thank you by calling her over the phone. The fan hung up on him and his wife Adrienne assuming it was a prank caller.

A week later Jessica received a package from Billie Joe, in it contained a poster, some gifts and a videotape of him putting the package together. 

Now, the fans' husband posted the heartwarming video on Instagram for everyone to see how much Billie Joe cares about his fans. You can check out it below.

Almost 25 years ago you turned a 15 year old girl into a lifetime fan after she hung up on you and your wife when you called her after receiving her fan mail. She’s seen you many times since and we can’t wait to see you soon in Detroit. She still guards this VHS tape with her life. #billiejoearmstrong #greenday

A post shared by James Mann (@james.mann.547) on

Via: Loud Wire

