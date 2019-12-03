Billie Eilish Says She's Never Heard Of Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen later came to her defense for not knowing who Van Halen is

Not everybody keeps up with the latest new music and that's okay, sometimes it just easier to listen to the classics. 

Billie Eilish recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During her interview, Kimmel quizzed her on ‘80s trivia. The 17-year-old pop star revealed that she doesn’t have much knowledge about ‘80s pop culture. 

Eilish even said that she’s never heard of Van Halen. Soon after her interview, everyone on the Internet started tearing Billie apart for not knowing who Van Halen was. Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen then came to her defense.

He sent a tweet out saying that we shouldn’t shame people for not knowing certain music. 

