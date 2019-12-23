Bill Cosby's Rep Calls Eddie Murphy "Hollywood Slave" Over SNL Joke
This has gotten REALLY ugly.
It all started with this monologue on Saturday Night Live the other night: where Eddie Murphy said (1:32 into the video below), “If you were to tell me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail — even I woulda took that bet. Who is America’s Dad now?"
Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for Bill Cosby, fired back last night (Sunday 12/22/19) and posted the following statement on Bill Cosby's Instagram account:
Bill Cosby’s Publicist, Andrew Wyatt, responds to Eddie Murphy’s SNL Monologue: “Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.” #NotFunnySNL #SNL #FarFromFinished #FreeBillCosby #BillCosby
OUCH. In case you didn't know, Bill Cosby is serving a 10-year prison sentence for sexual assault.
Source: Los Angeles Times