Bill Cosby's Rep Calls Eddie Murphy "Hollywood Slave" Over SNL Joke

It all started with this monologue on Saturday Night Live the other night: where Eddie Murphy said (1:32 into the video below), “If you were to tell me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail — even I woulda took that bet. Who is America’s Dad now?"

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for Bill Cosby, fired back last night (Sunday 12/22/19) and posted the following statement on Bill Cosby's Instagram account:

OUCH. In case you didn't know, Bill Cosby is serving a 10-year prison sentence for sexual assault.

