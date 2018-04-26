Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby's retrial for sexual assault charges has come to a close. The now infamous comedian has been found guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. The original trial, back in June of 2017, ended in a mistrial due to two hold out jurors.

The jury, which consisted of 7 men and 5 women, deliberated for an entire day before deciding on a guilty verdict after 12 days of testimony form Andrea Constand and five other women who claim to have been drugged and assaulted by Cosby.

Multiple reports from the court room claim Cosby yelled at prosecutors after they requested that be taken into custody immediately because he owns a plane and could easily escape. Reports say the comedian yelled, "He doesn't have a private plane, you a**hole!"

Cosby's bail was set at $1 million.

