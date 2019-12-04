Big Tour With Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison And Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
2020 tour
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison And Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are all touring together in 2020.
We are heading out on tour with @defleppard and special guests @poison and @joanjett & the Blackhearts! Presales start 12/10 at 10am local, general onsale starts 12/13. Get more info at motley.com #thestadiumtour
We are heading out on tour with @defleppard and special guests @poison and @joanjett & the Blackhearts! Presales start 12/10 at 10am local, general onsale starts 12/13. Get more info at motley.com #thestadiumtour TOUR ITINERARY Jul 7 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock Stadium Jul 9 ORLANDO, FL Camping World Stadium Jul 11 CHARLOTTE, NC Bank of America Stadium Jul 14 ARLINGTON, TX Globe Life Field Jul 15 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid Park Jul 19 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park Jul 23 SAN DIEGO, CA Petco Park Jul 25 PHOENIX, AZ State Farm Stadium Aug 9 ATLANTA, GA SunTrust Park Aug 11 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark Stadium Aug 13 BUFFALO, NY New Era Field Aug 15 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizens Bank Park Aug 16 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park Aug 18 MILWAUKEE, WI Miller Park Aug 20 DETROIT, MI Comerica Park Aug 22 WASHINGTON DC Nationals Park Aug 23 FLUSHING, NY Citi Field Aug 25 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park* Aug 28 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley Field Aug 30 DENVER, CO Coors Field Sep 2 SEATTLE, WA T-Mobile Park Sep 5 LOS ANGELES, CA SoFi Stadium
The Statium Tour goes on sale December 10th and they will make a stpo at the New Globe Life Park in Arlington July 14th.
Via PR Newswire