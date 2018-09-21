Big Tex Has Been Risen!

Big Tex, the 55-foot-tall cowboy mascot, has retaken his post as the official State Fair of Texas welcomer as of 10 a.m. Friday.

This year, State Fair of Texas officials said Big Tex has a new "accessory to enhance his Texan spirit."

Big Tex should remain silent during this event, saving his voice until his signature "Howdy, Folks!" greeting on Opening Day, Sept. 28.

That billowing greeting is a tradition that's held steady for decades. However, Big Tex has undergone a few makeovers over the years.

