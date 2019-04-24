James Bond 25 Title & Cast To Be Revealed Tomorrow Morning

April 24, 2019
Billy Kidd
The latest James Bond movie has been a bumpy ride so far. After the studio lost director Danny Boyle, and the script underwent rewrites the next James Bond movie was pushed back. 

It’s been rumored for a while now that ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star Rami Malek might be the next Bond villain. Now we’re finally getting some concrete news concerning the next installment in the long going franchise. 

It was announced on several Bond social media accounts that the title and cast for Bond 25 would be revealed on Thursday morning from an iconic Bond location. 

This announcement might also confirm whether this will be Daniel Craig’s last time as James Bond or not. Good Morning America will be revealing a few more secrets regarding Bond 25 on Thursday and Friday morning. 

Are you excited for the next James Bond movie? 

