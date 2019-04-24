James Bond 25 Title & Cast To Be Revealed Tomorrow Morning

The latest James Bond movie has been a bumpy ride so far. After the studio lost director Danny Boyle, and the script underwent rewrites the next James Bond movie was pushed back.

It’s been rumored for a while now that ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star Rami Malek might be the next Bond villain. Now we’re finally getting some concrete news concerning the next installment in the long going franchise.

It was announced on several Bond social media accounts that the title and cast for Bond 25 would be revealed on Thursday morning from an iconic Bond location.

Coming tomorrow at 13:10 BST/05:10 PST, the #BOND25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location. Ask the cast a question using #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/OwfjrRYZQd — James Bond (@007) April 24, 2019

This announcement might also confirm whether this will be Daniel Craig’s last time as James Bond or not. Good Morning America will be revealing a few more secrets regarding Bond 25 on Thursday and Friday morning.

GET READY!

We will have EXCLUSIVE news on the new @007 movie you won't want to miss! Tune in to @GMA tomorrow and Friday to find out! #Bond25 pic.twitter.com/t7geUZDb0A — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 24, 2019

Are you excited for the next James Bond movie?

Via: Movieweb