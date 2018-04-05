Big Brother Ruins Gender Reveal By Popping The Balloon On The Way To The Car

It's a girl!!!!! Yay (said in the saddest voice ever).

As much as you love your children, there are times when you just want to wring their necks. In this case, it comes on gender reveal day for baby #3. Mom and the kids are loading up the car, getting ready to head to the party. Mom has her confetti filled balloon ready to go for the big moment when...big brother decides today is a good day to die.

Yes, big brother opted to go ahead and pop the balloon with his sword, revealing that the family is adding a bouncing baby girl into the picture. Watch the full video HERE.

Sadly, the drama didn't end there. The second balloon popped before leaving Party City. The third balloon, which we assume was used for the gender reveal party, only had a few pieces of confetti in it.

Sometimes surprises just weren't meant to be.