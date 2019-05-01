Cast Of The Big Bang Theory Tape Their Final Episode

Can you believe that The Big Bang Theory has been on TV for the last 12 years?

Now one of the longest-running sitcoms is coming to an end. On Tuesday the cast got together to tape the shows 279th and final episode. It’s said that the series will end with a two-part finale.

The first half of the episode was screened in front of a live audience, while the second half was performed live. Before shooting the final scene Johnny Galecki shed a tear or two and said a few words to the crowd “This is a dream come true for all of us. You’ve been the best fans for 12 years, you are a part of a family, and we love you very much.”

The series finale of The Big Bang Theory will air Thursday, May 16th on CBS. Check out the picture below that actress Kaley Cuoco posted on Instagram of the cast during their final taping.

Via: Entertainment Weekly