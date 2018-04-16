Beyonce At Coachella

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Beyonce Changed Her Nail Polish In The Middle Of Her Coachella Performance

April 16, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Bey is a queen and don't you forget it!

Besides reuniting with Destiny's Child at Coachella, Beyonce is making headlines after she magically changed her nail polish in the middle of the show! No joke, amid singing all her hits and several costume changes, Bey got her nails done! She went from a black manicure to a silvery white color.

Needless to say, but her fans lost it!

Ok, how did she do that??????

