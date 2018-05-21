Beyonce Bought A Church

Coming soon! The Church of Bey!!!

Ok, that's not quite accurate. Queen Bey is the proud new owner of a church in New Orleans. Built sometime in the 1900's, it's more than 100 years old, roughly 7,500 square feet, and made entirely of stone. According to TMZ, this church has been "out of commission" for quite sometime. Sadly, all of it's previous church members have passed away.

Beyoncé bought a church, a church of Beyoncé https://t.co/nTGcoaClj5 pic.twitter.com/M1hRMer6Lk — Jezebel (@Jezebel) May 20, 2018

The price of the church was listed at $850,000. No word just yet what Beyonce has in store for this beautiful old building.