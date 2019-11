It's been 25 years since we last saw Axel Foley in action.

This week, it was announced that Paramount Pictures released the rights to Netflix to make "Beverly Hills Cop 4".

Apparently the studio had been trying to figure out how to bring back the franchise that even included the possibility of a television series.

Luckily, Jerry Bruckheimer and Eddie Murphy are both attached to the project.

