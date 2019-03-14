Happy Pi Day! Here Are The Best Ways To Celebrate In DFW

It’s March 14th, which can only mean one thing, its Pi Day! To some that may not mean much, but to math enthusiasts, and food pun lovers, this is a cherished holiday. Luckily, there are plenty of ways in North Texas to celebrate, so even the non Pi lovers can get involved.

It’s #PiDay, as dates are often reckoned in the US. How much fun it will be on 3.14 at 3 pm and 9 minutes 29 1/2 seconds? 3.14159295 etc. Maybe walk in circles to celebrate. — Bill Nye (@BillNye) March 14, 2019

For those who still haven’t caught on, Pi is the never ending mathematically equation, that begins with 3.14. Naturally, March 14th was made into Pi Day for all math lovers to celebrate. To kick of Pi Day in Dallas, there’s the Pi Day Festival at Sammons Park. The STEM event will have activities to learn math, science and even nature.

.@srbkera of @keranews will explore the connection between STEM and the arts at our Pi Day Math Festival panel: STEM in the DALLAS ARTS DISTRICT. Be sure to join us! #ATTPACtalkSTEM #PiDay2019 pic.twitter.com/XFH33oefsB — talkSTEM (@talkingSTEM) March 12, 2019

Of course, plenty of restaurants are getting into the holiday spirit. There are plenty of places to get deals on both Pizza pies, and dessert pies throughout the metroplex. Blaze Pizza is offering any pizza for just $3.14, and Norma’s Café is selling Mint Chocolate Pie, with a portion of all sales going to support Stem programs in the area.

Happy Pi Day aka 3.14!! A percentage of every pie sale today will be donated to STEM programs and scholarships for DFW students! We hope you’ll stop by and support this great cause!https://t.co/EudUFPidrK pic.twitter.com/jdvpralQ8k — Norma's Cafe (@NormasCafe) March 14, 2019

There are plenty of other deals and events to help celebrate Pi Day around DFW. To some this may be a meaningless holiday, but to others it’s a day to learn and celebrate with some delish and cheap food. Have a happy Pi Day everyone!

Via WFAA