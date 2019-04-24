Spoiler Free Guide For The Best Time To Pee During Avengers: Endgame

When was the last time you held your bladder for an extended period of time? It was probably a road trip because there were no restrooms for miles.

Since it was announced that Avengers: Endgame would be three hours long, it has been met with both excitement and anxiety. Some fans out there have been a little concerned about having to wait to use the restroom.

No worries, we have you covered. If you plan on going to see Avengers: Endgame this weekend here are the spots you can leave the theater to relieve yourself all without spoiling the movie.

During the first hour of the Avengers: Endgame there is no good time to pee, nor the last hour.

Right in the middle seems to be a good time to leave and come right back. When Bruce is having lunch seems to be a good time, when the San Francisco and New Jersey title cards appear is also a good time for a bathroom break.

If you ask Antman when's a good time to use the restroom he’ll tell you to just go in your popcorn.

The best time to go pee during 'Avengers: Endgame'? Paul Rudd says just pee in your popcorn tub and move on... pic.twitter.com/GUV7aGsf40 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 9, 2019

Do you plan on holding your bladder for the full three hours or are you going to leave in the middle of the movie?

Via: Cnet