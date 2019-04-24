Spoiler Free Guide For The Best Time To Pee During Avengers: Endgame

April 24, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Cast of Avengers: Endgame

Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer Getty Images Staff

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

When was the last time you held your bladder for an extended period of time? It was probably a road trip because there were no restrooms for miles. 

Since it was announced that Avengers: Endgame would be three hours long, it has been met with both excitement and anxiety. Some fans out there have been a little concerned about having to wait to use the restroom. 

No worries, we have you covered. If you plan on going to see Avengers: Endgame this weekend here are the spots you can leave the theater to relieve yourself all without spoiling the movie.

During the first hour of the Avengers: Endgame there is no good time to pee, nor the last hour. 

Right in the middle seems to be a good time to leave and come right back. When Bruce is having lunch seems to be a good time, when the San Francisco and New Jersey title cards appear is also a good time for a bathroom break. 

If you ask Antman when's a good time to use the restroom he’ll tell you to just go in your popcorn. 

Do you plan on holding your bladder for the full three hours or are you going to leave in the middle of the movie? 

Via: Cnet

Tags: 
Bathroom
Restroom
Bathroom Breaks
Pee
Avengers: Endgame
3-Hours
Spoiler Free