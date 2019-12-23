Best-Selling Romance Novelist Johanna Lindsey Passes Away At 67

If you have ever read a romance novel (and, really, who hasn't?), chances are you've read one from Johanna Lindsey. Unfortunately, the world-famous novelist (who specialized in historical romance novels) has passed away at the age of 67.

Her family released the news that she had died back on October 27th in Nashua, New Hampshire. Apparently, her cause of death was from complications of treatment for Stage 4 lung cancer. According to her publisher Simon & Schuster, she had written 60 novels: and sold over 60 million books.

In a previous interview with Kathryn Falk, Lindsey said, "Since I was old enough to appreciate a good novel, I’ve been a romantic. I enjoy happy-ending love stories more than any other type of reading. Romance is what comes out of me.”

Here are some of her more famous romance novels (according to Good Reads):

Paradise Wild

Hearts Aflame (Haardrad Viking Family, #2)

Once a Princess (Cardinia's Royal Family, #1)

Fires of Winter (Haardrad Viking Family, #1)

Gentle Rogue (Malory-Anderson Family, #3)

Source: New York Times

