Best Easter Pic Of Kim Kardashian Family Before All 3 Kids Started Crying
Let's be real, it's incredibly difficult to snag the perfect family photo when you have kiddos. Apparently, that rule holds true even for celebrity kids. Including Kim acustomed kids who are pretty accustomed to getting their pictures made.
Ok parents, for the first time ever, you can relate to Kim Kardashian's Easter family picture day struggle. This is the very best picture they could before all three babies started crying.
I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too
Hahahahaha! Both Kim and Kanye look so beat down. Well, at least North seems into it.
There's always next year.