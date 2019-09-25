Check Out The The Best Airports In North America, DFW Ranked Fifth

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field make top five in rankings

September 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Passengers in line to go through TSA

Credit: Imagn/ © TNS

According to the J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study for 2019, after years of overcoming passenger satisfaction with North American airports, there is finally some progression. 

The top performing airports all had one thing in common. They have new facilities that accommodate more passengers, incorporate local food and beverage offerings and offer easy access.

 Airports that can handle larger numbers of passengers while providing upgraded experiences saw improved satisfaction scores this year too.

Getting through airport security also helped improve airport satisfaction scores, due to better TSA processing and more widespread adoption of biometric screening technologies that move passengers through the checkpoints faster.

Proudly both Dallas airports made the cut on the top 5.

Check out the top airports in North America, according to the study:

Mega Airports

1.   Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport 

2.   Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

3.   Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

4.   (tie for 3rd) Orlando International Airport 

5.   Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

6.   Hartsfield/Jackson Atlanta International Airport

7.   Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

8.   Denver International Airport

9.   George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, Tex.)

10.  Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Large Airports

1.   Portland (Ore.) International Airport 

2.   Dallas Love Field 

3.   Tampa International Airport 

4.   John Wayne Airport (Orange Co., Calif.)

5.   Raleigh-Durham International Airport

6.   Vancouver International Airport

7.   Sacramento International Airport

8.   Nashville International Airport

9.   Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

10.  William P. Hobby Airport (Houston, Tex.)

Via: Forbes

