Benedict Cumberbatch Can't Say "Penguin"

Guess we shouldn't feel bad if we can't pronounce his name!

April 21, 2018
Admit it.  It took you some time to figure out to say Benedict Cumberbatch's name (if you figured it out at all!).  Well, don't feel bad.

In a recent interview on BBC One's Graham Norton Show, it was brought to the famous actor's attention that he has a hard time pronouncing "penguin" (it sounds a little bit like "pengwing").

Watch (and laugh at) the clip below!

