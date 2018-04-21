Benedict Cumberbatch Can't Say "Penguin"

Admit it. It took you some time to figure out to say Benedict Cumberbatch's name (if you figured it out at all!). Well, don't feel bad.

In a recent interview on BBC One's Graham Norton Show, it was brought to the famous actor's attention that he has a hard time pronouncing "penguin" (it sounds a little bit like "pengwing").

Watch (and laugh at) the clip below!

"Ask Benedict to say the word 'penguin'!"



Benedict Cumberbatch is back on #TheGNShow, tomorrow night at 22.35. pic.twitter.com/V7eosBMQEg — BBC One (@BBCOne) April 19, 2018

