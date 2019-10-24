Ben Affleck Joins Dating App Raya

There are a few celebrities out there who’ve been known to use dating apps, Hilary Duff, Zac Efron, Demi Lovato. Now it looks like Ben Affleck has joined that list.

A source told Page Six that Batfleck has joined the dating app ‘Raya’. According to the source, Affleck has been using the app to find himself dates; he is no longer interested in seeing celebrities and is focused on his kids and work.

“He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again.”

Page Six says that a few weeks ago Ben was spotted on a date with a brunette at the Hotel Bel-Air, where he frequently takes work meetings.

Sometimes you don’t know who your going to get when you swipe right.