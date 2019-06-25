Behold As Kids Watch 'Ghostbusters' For The First Time
"It's the marshmallow dude!"
June 25, 2019
I'm sure it's been a few years, but do you remember the first time you saw Ghostbusters (for me, it was many years ago)? At the very least, you remember the wonder of seeing the (at the time) stellar visual effects that brought the paranormal alive.
That's what makes this video so cool. HiHoKids got a trio of munchkins together to watch the 1984 classic: on VHS tape, no less!
Enjoy the reactions below.