A Bee Gees Biopic Is Coming From The Producer Of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

The legacy of the Bee Gees is stayin’ alive.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ producer Graham King has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to produce a new movie about the iconic trio.

Paramount has purchased the life rights to the Gibb family estate on behalf of King, giving the studio access to the band’s extensive back catalogue for a Bee Gees biopic. It makes sense for Paramount to do another biopic after their success with the Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’.

There is currently no script, cast or title attached to the project.

The Bee Gees comprised of brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The trio began singing together as a pop music group in 1958. After briefly splitting up, the group reunited to record soundtrack for ‘Saturday Night Fever’.

The Gibb family oversees the estate of the family; the last surviving member of the Bee Gees is Barry Gibb.

Via: Deadline