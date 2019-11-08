According To Science The Beatles ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ Is The Perfect Pop Song

Humanity can always count on science to keep running experiments to study the human mind, brain functions and society. Scientists and researchers at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, took the time to analyze 80,000 different chords from 700 songs recorded between the years of 1958 and 1991. In order to test the song chords they used a machine that gave them a score based on how surprisingly different each chord compared to the chord preceding it.

The chord sequences from 30 of the songs were played without lyrics or melodies to make the song as unrecognizable as possible. They played the chords to volunteers, then asked them to rate how enjoyable they felt after each chord played.

The research found that when the volunteers were sure what chord was coming next, they enjoyed being surprised instead and that “being unsure of how the song would progress would cause activity in a region of the brain connected with musical pleasure.”

‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ was the song closest to “perfection”, followed by Genesis’ ‘Invisible Touch’, and BJ Thomas’ ‘Hooked on a Feeling’. The Jackson 5’s ‘I Want You Back’, The La’s’ ‘There She Goes’, Van Halen’s ‘When It’s Love’ and UB40’s ‘Red Red Wine’ also scored highly.

Via: NME