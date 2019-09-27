The Beatles Release New Music Video For “Here Comes The Sun”

September 27, 2019
Abbey Road

It’s been 50 years since The Beatles released their album Abbey Road, and we’re still celebrating their masterpiece today. 

Now Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have released a new video for the song "Here Comes The Sun." A statement about the video was released: 

The "Here Comes The Sun" music video welcomes the viewer into Abbey Road Studios' Studio Two, where The Beatles famously recorded most of Abbey Road, to experience a unique and moving sunrise above the band's instruments and gear. Working closely with Apple Corps Ltd., the video is directed by Trunk Animation's director team Alasdair + Jock (Alasdair Brotherston and Jock Mooney) and produced by Trunk's Maria Manton. The video's sun centerpiece was filmed as it was meticulously crafted on-set in Abbey Road's Studio Two. The video features photos from the Apple Corps archive, and photos and footage shot by Linda McCartney supplied by Paul McCartney.

The Beatles
Here Comes The Sun
Music Video
New
Abbey Road

