Dog Finds A Roasted Pig Head Inside Luggage At An Airport

The TSA will always find your liquids that are over three ounces, those little nose clippers, and their dogs will sniff out that food you smuggled back from another country.

One traveler from Ecuador was going through customs at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta, Georgia when a member of the "Beagle Brigade" stopped them.

Hardy who is part of the K-9 unit with U.S. Customs & Border Protection Agency sniffed out a two-pound roasted pig head inside someone’s luggage. The U.S. prevents any pork products from other continents from entering the country in order to prevent the spread of diseases.

According to their report, the agents seized and destroyed the pig head. Let’s face it Hardy was just looking for some bacon. Check out the picture the CBP posted on Twitter below.

Via: FOX 4 News